Sally Ann Hurst Dow

Bossier City, LA – Sally Ann Hurst Dow, 71, passed away, peacefully at home, with her husband and family at her side, on Saturday June 15, 2019.

Services to celebrate the life of Sally Ann Dow will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday June 21, 2019 within the Hill Crest Memorial Chapel, with Rev. Ed Gonzalez & Dr. Cliff Estes, officiating. Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM, prior to the funeral, also in the chapel.

Sally was born unto Claude Vernon & Idelle Sparks Hurst, on Saturday, April 10, 1948, in Spokane, Washington.

Sally is preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Idelle, and her only brother, Jack Richard Hurst. Surviving Sally are: her only sister, Margaret Jane Hurst, of Bossier City, LA; her husband David and their only child, Michelle Dow Rearden and husband Lance Rearden of Bossier City, LA; three granddaughters, Lauren M. LeBleu and husband Evan of Portland, Oregon; Mallory Ann Welch of Shreveport, LA, and Madison Anna Welch of Bossier City, La.; and one great-grandson, Wyatt Townes LeBleu.

David & Sally met in 1967, dated for a year and married in January of 1968, initially in Princeton, LA, later settling in south Bossier City, where they have lived for the duration of their 51-year marriage. They have taken their wedding vows very seriously and she insisted on remaining at home with her husband until they parted by her death early Saturday morning.

Sally was a member of Linwood Baptist Church and later on, Waller Baptist Church where she was involved in the Sunday School program at each church. She was fanatically crazy in love with her granddaughters and most especially, her great grandson, Wyatt.

Pallbearers for Mrs. Dow will be Tommy Shaw, Kelly Saves, Bobby Barber, James Hurst, Kenneth Welch and Kevin Flowers. Honorary Pallbearers are Jim McGlothin and Rodney Teague.

A special thank you to Hill Cross Hospice and Dr. Michael Angelo. David & Michelle would like to recognize LeighAnne Robertson Meek, Jean Davis and Jerdine Robinson for their special care and compassion with Sally.

We kindly ask that no cut flowers be sent in her memory; although living plants are welcomed if you should so choose.

Alternatively, the family would prefer donations made to Hill Cross Hospice, 2323 Old Minden Road, Bossier City, La. 71111.