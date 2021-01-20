Sally Evelyn Miller





Sally Evelyn Henry Miller passed away early Tuesday morning, January 19, 2021 at her Savannah Court residence in Minden. She was 105. Graveside services will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23 at Gardens of Memory cemetery in Minden with pastor, Chaplain Sammy Morrow, officiating. There will be a short visitation from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Rose-Neath Chapel in Minden immediately preceding the graveside service. PLEASE WEAR A MASK AT BOTH THE SERVICE AND VISITATION.



“Aunt Evelyn” was born Oct. 21, 1915 on a large farm in Heflin, Louisiana, the youngest child of M.C. and Nora Fuller Henry. She had one brother, Calhoun Henry; and two sisters, Mrs. Eunice (C.V) McCollum and Mrs. Eula (Jack) Stanfield.

M.C. Henry donated land for the location of Adams School in Heflin, which Aunt Evelyn attended until she entered secondary school. She graduated from Heflin High School after grade 11, and soon after began a work career that spanned nearly 50 years.



In the late 1930’s, Evelyn married Floyd (Abe) Miller of Evergreen. Lt. Miller served in the Pacific Theater during World War II. While living in Springhill, LA, Abe worked for International Paper Company, and later as QC manager at the Louisiana Army Ammunition Plant.



In the 1940’s, Evelyn went to work for the West family at West Bros. Dept. Store in Springhill, where she retired after nearly 45 years of service.



The Millers had no children, so they bundled and shared their love with their nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and even great, great nieces and nephews. Their home was always full of the cooking aromas from fresh vegetables and fruit from “Uncle Abe’s” award-winning garden. Aunt Evelyn used her spare time to sew for the little ones and big ones alike.



In the late 1980’s, after Mr. Miller became stricken with Parkinson’s, the couple relocated to Minden. They resided on Cline Street until his death in 1996. Aunt Evelyn later moved to Louisiana Avenue, where she resided until moving to The Arbor (now Savannah Court) in 2008.



A child of the Great Depression and two World Wars, Aunt Evelyn always had a project going that would make use of something she had saved. For many years, she was very active with the Webster Parish Council on Aging’s Senior Citizen’s Center. And when she was able, she was doing something for someone else, whether it was sewing, buying goods from her daily excursions to area stores, helping with a loved one’s home repair, or canning fruit from her own trees.



About two months before her 105th birthday in October, Aunt Evelyn was stricken with the Covid-19 virus. After struggling for over a month, she turned a corner and began recovering from the symptoms of the virus. As of her birthday on Oct. 21, 2021, she had tested negative for three weeks. So, at nearly 105, she kicked the Corona virus!!



Survivors include Thomas Miller, Marilyn Miller, Suzanne H. Coker, Brad Hortman, Ben Hortman, Wesley Jones, Terry Jones, Amanda S. Simmons, James Keith Stanfield, Karen Stanfield, Patti M. Guin, Sharon M. Irwin, Chris McCollum, Lisa M. Spencer, Carolyn L. Marsh, Belle Braunig,

Marlene S. Lindsay, Lea Stanfield, Wanda W. Fields, Paula W. Morrow, Brenda M. Reeves, Virginia M. Faciane, Peggy M. Monzingo, and Ben Miller; many great great and great great great nieces and nephews and other loved ones and friends.



Pallbearers will be Lane Davidson, Brian Davidson, Parker Davidson, Billy Guin, Lance Miller and Dean Fields.



The family would like to extend thanks to St. Joseph Hospice, nurses Brittany Avery and Mary Blake; caretakers Barbara Boswell, Tashia Tell, Maria Johnson, Janice Allen, and Adelia Gardner; Dr. Scott Phillips, nurses Jennifer Sones and Sheri McLemore, and the staff of Savannah Court of Minden.