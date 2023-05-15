Samip Master, MD, Joins Hematology/Oncology Associates

Samip Master, MD, has joined Hematology/Oncology Associates, part of Willis-Knighton Physician Network. Dr. Master treats patients at Willis-Knighton Cancer Center. He has special interests in cancers of the blood and bone marrow like multiple myeloma, leukemias, lymphomas, and all solid cancers like breast, kidney, bladder and prostate, among others.



A graduate of Medical College Baroda in India, Dr. Master completed an internship and internal medicine residency at LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport. He completed his hemacology/oncology fellowship at the same location, where he was chief fellow his final year. He is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in medical oncology and hematology, as well as internal medicine.



Dr. Master has co-authored more than 25 articles in peer-reviewed journals and more than 50 abstracts. He has presented research findings at many national conferences. He has received several honors and awards for his cancer research.



He prides himself on treating his patients like family and believes in honest transparency with patients and caregivers as he discusses diagnosis and advanced cancer treatments.



Hematology/Oncology Associates, 2600 Kings Highway, Suite 340, also includes Joyce Feagin, MD; Kevin Gallagher, MD; Tyler Lash, MD; Maxwell McDonald, MD; Prakash Peddi, MD; and Anil Veluvolu, MD.



The doctors accept new patients and most insurance plans.