Samuel J’Hugh Barlow

Bossier City, LA – Samuel J’Hugh Barlow, age 82 of Bossier City, Louisiana, passed away at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home on May 23, 2019. He was surrounded daily by family and friends during his stay at the VA. Sam was born August 10,1936, in Marlinton, West Virginia to Frank Maynard Barlow and Maude Trainer Barlow.

Sam was reared in Greenbrier and Pocahontas County, West Virginia. Graduating from Marlinton High School in 1954, he enlisted in the Navy; upon his discharge he attended Glenville State College before being lured to the oil fields in East Texas by his oldest brother, “Chuck” Trainer. They together, formed Trainer Surveys, Inc., in Kilgore, Texas later moving to Oil City, La., where their business thrived before moving to Shreveport, La.

Sam, earned his reputation in the oil field as a “Top Flight Field Engineer,” participating in the oil field service industry until his retirement in 1998.

He was a true Louisiana Sportsman and a forever enthused football fan for LSU, Saints and the WV Mountaineers. Competing and owning race horses, driving a dirt track race car at Boothill Speedway and later firearms competition and instruction with his good friend, Ed Tuggle.

One of his major accomplishments in life was navigating the Red River with media coverage in 1984, on the six man crew’s boat, “The Buccaneer,” to deliver mail to the port of New Orleans and Mayor Ernest Morial, as a 100 year marker in celebration of Louisiana’s Centennial.

Sam never met a stranger and could have easily been elected Mayor of Shreveport on popularity vote alone. His friendships have been accumulative in the Ark-La-Tex over the years. He loved life and was known for his wry sense of humor, his loyal big heart to old and new friends, loved children and his animals, especially his little dog, P.J. Sam’s smile and joy were infectious.

Sam was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bossier City and he and his daughter, Darlene, were Sunday morning regulars. To his church and community he gave his ample resources, his faith and his spirit. His good works and manner now comfort those hearts he left behind as he believed in the promise of the resurrection to eternal life in Heaven through his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Sam was predeceased in death by his mother and father and step-father, Bill Evans. The mother of his daughter, Darlene, Jo Ann Gish Barlow. His two brothers and their wives, Ron Evans (Sybil) and “Chuck” Trainer (Kathy), nephew, Ronny Evans, and niece, Vicki Trainer Massey (Bill). Sam is survived by his brother Doug Campbell and sister, Nancy Evans Mosley (Tommy). His adored Aunt Dorothy Trainer and family, Buckhannon, WV. His special neice Debbie Trainer Howard, nephew, Michael Mosley and great nephew, Garrison Evans.

At the request of Sam, his body was donated to LSU Medical School for the advancement of cancer research. A celebration of life honoring Sam will be held at Aulds Funeral Home, 7849 E. Kings Hwy. Shreveport, LA 71115 on August 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM.

Memorial donations may be made to Evergreen Life Services, 2101 Hwy. 80., Haughton, LA 71037. Attention: Bill Sadka. Sam’s daughter Darlene, is a residential client of Evergreen.

Sam’s family would like to especially express their gratitude to Angie Linville and family, Jim Harkness (Dianne), and Rick Munson, for their extraordinary care and concern over the last few months. Also, Tommy Rape, Pat Baird, John Smith and Linda Candella, the Nursing Staff, ,Wing 3, VA Home, in particular RN Robyn. The blessing of Regional Hospice and the support of Wendy’s patrons.