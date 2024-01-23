Sandbags available if needed

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a flash flood warning for

Bossier Parish. As a precaution, Bossier Police Jury officials advise residents they can

pick up sandbags from the following locations beginning tomorrow due to the warning.

Locations include:



 Highway Department, 410 Mayfield, Benton, 318-965-3752.

 South Bossier Fire District #2, 1325 Robinson Rd., Elm Grove, 318-987-2555

 Haughton Fire District #1, 4494 Hwy 80, Haughton, 318-949-9440

 Town of Plain Dealing, 205 W. Palmetto, Plain Dealing

 Town of Haughton, 120 W. McKinley Ave, Haughton, 318-949-9401



Sandbag storage containers have been placed throughout the parish in various

locations. Please call the attached phone numbers for access to sandbags at satellite

locations.



The highway department operates between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. from Monday to

Friday. However, these times may change during emergencies.