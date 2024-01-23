Sandbags available if needed

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a flash flood warning for
Bossier Parish. As a precaution, Bossier Police Jury officials advise residents they can
pick up sandbags from the following locations beginning tomorrow due to the warning.
Locations include:
Highway Department, 410 Mayfield, Benton, 318-965-3752.
South Bossier Fire District #2, 1325 Robinson Rd., Elm Grove, 318-987-2555
Haughton Fire District #1, 4494 Hwy 80, Haughton, 318-949-9440
Town of Plain Dealing, 205 W. Palmetto, Plain Dealing
Town of Haughton, 120 W. McKinley Ave, Haughton, 318-949-9401
Sandbag storage containers have been placed throughout the parish in various
locations. Please call the attached phone numbers for access to sandbags at satellite
locations.
The highway department operates between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. from Monday to
Friday. However, these times may change during emergencies.