Sandra B. Berry

Bossier City, LA – Funeral services for Sandra B. Berry will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Bro. John Harp from Brookwood Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Minden, LA. Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Rose-Neath Bossier. Sandra was born in 1939 in Shreveport, LA and entered into eternal peace on October 24, 2019 surrounded by her family after battling cancer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Grady and Creola Barber; first husband, Otto Wayne Blake; second husband, Earnest Berry, and daughter- in-law, Rhonda Blake.

Sandra is survived by her son, Mark Blake; daughters, Tammy McKee (Phillip), Janet Blake, Donna Mabe (Barry), and Bendetta Morgan (Bud); grandchildren, Crystal Porche (Brent), Jessica Blalock, Blake Chapman, Caroline McKee, Matthew McKee, Melissa Fayyazi (Robert), Kelby Price (Jane), Andrew Mabe (Casey), Joseph Mabe (Dayna), Torey Morgan, Brad Morgan (Whitney); her sisters, Carol Smith (Raymond), Linda Murphy-Pearson (Larry); aunt, Peg McKenzie; numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved very much.

She is also survived by special friends of over 50 years, Lavell and Bettye Griffin, their daughter and son, Cheri Stansell, and Johnny Griffin and special niece and nephew that helped in her care, Kim Nichols and Randy Smith.

Honoring Sandra as pallbearers will be, Steve Murphy, Michael Murphy, John Murphy, Matthew McKee, Brent Porche and Blake Chapman.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 381051942.