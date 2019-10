Sandra G. Darby

Bossier City, LA – Services for Sandra G. Darby, 59, 901 West 70th Street, Shreveport, LA 71106, will be held at 10:45 a.m. Fri., Oct. 18 at Avenue Baptist Church. Officiating will be Pastor C.L. Hicks, Sr. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery, Bossier City, LA.

She was born on 10/28/1958, in Houston, TX. Mrs. Darby was a native of Ruston, LA and a resident of Bossier City, LA.

She is survived by husband, Jeffery D. Darby, daughters, Kimberly and Jassery, and granddaughter Kia.