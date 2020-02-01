Sandra S. Kirkeby

Haughton, LA – Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Kirkeby, will begin with a gathering of family and friends, Monday, February 3, 2020, between the hours of 10:30 am and 1:00 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 PM. Each of these will be held at Airline Church of Christ, in Bossier City, Louisiana.

Sue was born on Tuesday, October 15, 1935, to Chester and Lavena Savage in Altus, Oklahoma. Miss Sue Savage later became: Mrs. Larry Kirkeby on Saturday, January 15, 1966, as the young couple entered Holy Matrimony.

Sue enjoyed being a Military wife and accompanied Larry at many military functions as well as hosting events in their home such as receptions, showers, parties, and Bible study groups. Singing was a hobby for Sue and she was a member of the the all women’s chorus, The Sweet Adelines of Shreveport, for several years. Through the years Sue held several clerical jobs and grew into an outstanding office manager, but her main job was loving and serving her family. She was an active member at Airline Drive Church of Christ for forty-one faithful years.

Mrs. Kirkeby was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Ronald Savage.

Left to cherish her memory are: her adoring husband of fifty-four years, Larry Dennis Kirkeby; son, Larry Don (& Gail) Kirkeby; daughters, Liz (& Charlie) Daniels, and Stephanie (& Darryl) Halbert; grandchildren, John, Jennifer, Ashley, Kelby and Kacey.

‘She’s up before dawn, preparing breakfast for her family and organizing her day. When she speaks she has something worthwhile to say, and she always says it kindly.’ ~ Proverbs 31