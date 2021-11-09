Sandy Dyson





A memorial service celebrating the life of Sandy Dyson will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends for visitation at 10:00 a.m. until service time.



Sandy was born on August 25, 1967 in Pascagoula, Mississippi. She started a career in cosmetology and eventually became an instructor at Pat Goins Beauty School. She also worked for Bossier Parish School System as cafeteria manager. She went to work with her friends Janet and Ruth at BHS Data Management and operated her business Tropical Tanning of Bossier where she made numerous friends. Her passion was working on her family farm where she raised her farm animals. She loved family vacations and time at the camp.



She was preceded in death by her parents, J.D. and Dorothy Reeves and father-in-law, John Dyson.



Sandy is survived by her husband, John Dyson, Sr.; sons, Walter James Brown and wife Kayla and John Michael Dyson, Jr. and wife Hope, Jacob Dyson and wife Jessica ; grandchildren, Jayden, Alexa, Raylen, Silas, Ava and John Stafford; sisters, Wanda Bush and husband Johnny, Rhonda Clark, and LeAnn Dinkel and husband Mark as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends at the Bossier City Fire Dept.



The family would like to thank pastor Donald Wright and family, the ICU staff at Ochsner Main, the Medics that responded to her care, and all the family and friends prayers and best wishes.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Cancer Center or Shriners Hospital