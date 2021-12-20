Santa Claus and BSO Elves to Deliver Toys

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are set to deliver Christmas toys to more than 235 children and 85 families in need here in Bossier Parish on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 8:30 a.m. at the Viking Drive Substation at 2510 Viking Drive.



It’s all part of OPERATION CHRISTMAS WISH which provides Christmas presents for children who might not otherwise have much for Christmas.



OPERATION CHRISTMAS WISH received 60 bikes from Toys for Tots, the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve program which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas.



“So many folks in our community have also donated toys and money to help the Sheriff’s Office be a blessing to children in need in our parish,” said Sheriff Whittington. “People with generous hearts have given so that others may also experience part of the wonder of Christmas – a present just for them.”



We will start at 8:30 a.m. at Viking with a simple message, prayer, and then Bossier deputies, Posse members, and SANTA himself will personally make the special deliveries to children around the parish.