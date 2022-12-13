Santa Puts 60 Grand in the Hand of Bossier Teachers

Santa arrived early with $60,000 in his sleigh for 26 Bossier Parish teachers, thanks to the generosity of the Biedenharn Foundation.



Now in its ninth year, the Sydney Biedenharn Educators Endowment was established in memory of the late educator who once taught in Bossier Parish and whose children attended Benton schools. Since the inception of the endowment, the Foundation has funded $395,000 for educational enhancements in Bossier Parish.



“Words are simply not adequate to describe the impact the Biedenharn family has had and the investment the Foundation has made in our school system,” said Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey. “Sydney Biedenharn’s heart was in education and she knew no other profession affects children the way teaching does. We are honored to carry her legacy forward and do not take that responsibility lightly.”



Elementary winners of the 2022-23 Sydney Biedenharn Educators Endowment are: Jennifer Hicks, Suzie Vrana and Christina Rasar, R.V. Kerr Elementary; Jocelyn Graham, Molly Beth Patterson and Kristi Row, Kingston Elementary; and Callie Schneider and Aimee Shelton, Waller Elementary.



Intermediate/Middle School recipients include: Sarah Flowers, Connie Hardin and Lynn Jacob, Benton Intermediate; Bonnie Lejuana and Chris Skinner, Benton Middle; Stacey Favor and Donna Vishnefski, Cope Middle; Ashley Bell and Leslie Hadwin, Elm Grove Middle; and Rhea Bumpass and Matthew Graham, Rusheon Middle.



Those receiving grants at the high school level and in other programs are: Kevin Brimage, Airline High; Shelton Meacham, Tony Reams and Anna Welch, Parkway High; Regina Digilormo and Julie Malone, Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning; and Shelton Meacham and Lucia Wood, Talented Arts Program.