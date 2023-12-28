Santa’s Helpers of Haughton made wishes come true during holiday season

Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune

Santa’s Helpers of Haughton began in 2020 with an idea by David “Andy” and Shannon Gray.

The Grays had the idea as a result of wanting to adopt a family and help others during the holiday season instead of continuously buying gifts for their own family. There is no better feeling than to give to others, especially giving to those children that may not be able to have anything for Christmas and helping those parents who may be struggling during the holidays.

The idea was fast tracked when a family living down the road from the Grays lost their home to a house fire just a few weeks before Christmas. After hearing about the fire, David Gray got in touch with Stacey Adams and Jessie Ford. In previous years, Stacey Adams helped families in need while teaching her children what Christmas was all about. Jessie Ford saw a need while substitute teaching at the schools and started “adopting” children needing help during Christmas which taught her children what it’s all about.

“This whole thing started with a dream to be able to help those in need. Since this dream has become a reality, we are always brought to tears by the outpouring of love and compassion we see,” said Ford. With the collaborative effort of this dynamic group, they were able to gather information on those needing help and they were able to help 18 families during the first year of Santa’s Helpers of Haughton. With the help of Deana Reynolds, owner of Reynolds Grocery, each family was able to get a Christmas dinner to accompany their gifts.

Word of mouth spread quickly resulting in tremendous growth for Santa’s Helpers of Haughton over the past few years. “Our first year, we helped 18 families and 34 children. Our second year, we helped 64 children. And in our 3rd year, we helped 88 children. This year, we helped 32 families and 85 children,” said Ford.

“Having the opportunity to be a part of this organization means the world to all of us. We all have big hearts and a desire to help those in need. We have all been there at some point in our lives and to have the chance to help a family see that things do get better while being able to relate to these families brings a whole new sense of joy to our lives. At the end of the day, our community shows what it takes to be a positive and uplifting place to live, a place where everyone has a role to play. And when we come together, a small plan can make a huge impact,” Ford added.

To request help from Santa’s Helpers of Haughton, families can simply fill out a form that is found on the organization’s Facebook page to see if they meet the criteria. Once a family is approved for assistance, their adoption post goes up on the organization’s Facebook page.