Santa’s sleigh makes a stop at world’s largest chimpanzee sanctuary

Santa Claus may soon be coming to your town, but he’s already made a visit to Chimp Haven, where he left behind brightly wrapped presents, “Santa Sacks” and the squishiest of stuffed toys for the chimps to get their hands on.

Chimpanzee

“Tis the season for holiday cheer, and like many of us, the residents at the world’s largest chimpanzee sanctuary waste no time tearing into holiday packages and filling their bellies with delectable treats,” said Rana Smith, Chimp Haven president and CEO. “Gift opening is a holiday tradition at Chimp Haven that allows the chimps to keep their minds and bodies active with special, enriching activities.”

This year some chimps were surprised with large, stuffed, squishy-soft animals that a few chose to bat around like balls while others, like Eniga, who has a known affinity for cuddly toys, snuggled closely. Billy, in a downward dog-like yoga pose, tested his squishies’ softness by compressing it with the top of his head.

“It’s always a thrill to see how each individual chimpanzee will react to a new experience or a new toy,” Smith said. “Just like people, chimpanzees have unique personalities and preferences.”

The group also received “Santa Sacks,” which challenged the chimps to untie knotted pillowcases to release the pecans and hay inside.

Another chimpanzee family, known as Tequila’s group, tore into packages wrapped in bright red paper to uncover a mix of dried fruit goodies. One chimp, aptly named December, attempted to pull a Santa hat onto his head, successfully raising the holiday spirit among care staff, who giggled in response.

“Having arrived at Chimp Haven near the end of last year, gift opening in a forested habitat was definitely a new experience for Tequila’s group,” Smith said of the chimps who came to sanctuary as part of an emergency rescue effort after the unexpected closing of a California wildlife refuge. “We were delighted to see these chimps engaging in novel activities and finding new ways to live what we call, The Chimp Life.”

Chimp Haven caretakers always look for ways to provide additional enrichment opportunities that simulate exploration and discover activities they would encounter in the wild.

“While chimps would not be opening holiday packages in the wild, they would be foraging and exploring, and those opportunities are what caretakers are looking to emulate for the chimps,” Smith said.

Tequila’s group’s gifts were wrapped by Chimp Haven supporters at an Enrichment with the Chimps event earlier this month, where participants are invited to help create activities for the chimps. For anyone who would like to help create future enrichment opportunities for the chimps, tickets are available online at chimphaven.org/visit/. This exclusive event, set for Saturday, March 2, 2024, from 9 a.m. to noon for ages 7 and up, includes a behind-the-scenes tour. The cost of $100 per person helps support the chimps. For more information about the chimps, visit chimphaven.org.