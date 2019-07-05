Sarah Shaffer Doyle

Apr 27, 1974 – Jul 3, 2019

Sarah Marie-Louise Shaffer Doyle, of Murrells Inlet, SC, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the age of 45.

Sarah was born in Webster City, Iowa on April 27, 1974. She grew up in Chattanooga, TN and attended East Ridge High School. She later obtained an Associate’s degree from University of Alaska in Anchorage. She met Johnny Doyle in high school and on July 5, 1997, they were married and began their wonderful 22 years of adventure together.

She loved working with children and worked as a pre-school teacher and a pre-K para teacher. Her husband, Johnny, served in the Air Force for 22 years, and they lived in Georgia, Alaska, and Louisiana during that time, which allowed her to work with a lot of children from different backgrounds.

She had a great zest for life; loved to laugh; had a fun, playful sense of humor; passionately loved people and animals ; and was the synergy of her family and friends. She brought laughter and joy to everyone she met and made new friends for life everywhere she lived.

Sarah is preceded in death by her grandparents and by her brother Brett.

Sarah is survived by her loving husband and best friend, Johnny Wayne Doyle; her parents Kathryn Herriott Shaffer and David Shaffer; her brother Richard Shaffer (Charisma) and her sister Ann Shaffer (Mark Fox); her mother-in-law Patricia Dill and father-in-law Kenneth Dill; Three godchildren Aileana Fuls, Ashton Rape’, and Drake Dowden and her half-sisters Katrina Rollins and Kim Havard and of course her dog Riddick; and many other relatives and dear friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel.

The family is grateful for the condolences and memories which may be shared at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000Dept 142 Memphis, TN 38101-9908.