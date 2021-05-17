Sarepta Man Found Guilty of First Degree Rape of a Child

On Friday, May 14, after three hours of deliberation, a 12 person jury
unanimously found 54-year-old Michael Wayne Duck guilty of one count of First
Degree Rape of a Child Under Thirteen Years of Age and one count of Second
Degree Rape. Duck was arrested following an extensive investigation by the
Webster Parish Sheriff’s Department. One of the minor victims contacted the
Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office and reported that her step-father had been sexually
assaulting her. During the course of the investigation, multiple other family members
revealed they were also sexually assaulted by Duck. The jury heard testimony from
Detective Teresa Rogers and Detective Heather Boucher, both experts in the fields
of clinical psychology, DNA analysis, and sexual assault examinations as well as
from multiple other victims who came forward during the investigation.
This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Jimbo Yocom and
Hugo Holland. District Attorney Schuyler Marvin thanked the Webster Parish
Sheriff’s Office for their hard work and dedication finding justice for these young
children. “It is the height of evil that Michael Duck would stand before you and ask
that you find him innocent when innocence is the very thing he stole from these
young children,” said Assistant District Attorney Jimbo Yocom.
Mr. Duck was remanded to the custody of the sheriff awaiting a pre-sentence
investigation. Sentencing by Judge Michael Craig is set for July 7, 2021. The
sentence for First Degree Rape is a mandatory life sentence. Mr. Duck faces up to
an additional 30 years for the charge of Second Degree Rape. Duck was represented
by Eric Johnson and Eric Whitehead of the Johnson Law Firm.