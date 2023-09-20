SAS Gallerie presents the work of Pulitzer Prize-Winning Photographer Ellis Luciaand Award Winning Photographer Bevil Knapp

SAS Gallerie opens a special photography exhibition of Pulitzer Prize winning New Orleans’

photographer Ellis Lucia and award-winning photographer Bevil Knapp on Monday, October

30th at the Louisiana Boardwalk, Store 605, Bossier City, Louisiana. The opening will be from

5pm till 8pm and is open to the public.



Ellis Lucia is a New Orleans native who studied journalism and photography at LSU and

Tulane.Following a stint as a writer and photographer at the weekly L’Observateur in Laplace,

LA, Lucia was hired as a staff photojournalist at the New Orleans based The Times-Picayune

newspaper where he worked for 33 years. Assignments included a broad spectrum of subjects

– breaking news, sports, fashion, food, lifestyles, editorial and illustration and has worked in

most major American cities as well as foreign assignments in South and Central America and

Canada, Mexico and Cuba. As a freelance photographer his client list includes magazines –

Time, Newsweek, Life, Sports Illustrated; agencies – Associated Press, UPI, Reuters, AFP,

Gamma-Liaison and Sygma and nearly every major newspaper in American and abroad.

Awards include the Addy for fashion photography, New Orleans City Council citations for work

on abandoned housing and numerous Na0onal Press Photographers Associa0on awards.

Lucia and The Times-Picayune staff won the Pulitzer Prize for their coverage of Hurricane

Katrina and the Ogden Museum showcased a special exhibit of that work. Ellis’ photography

has been exhibited throughout the Gulf South.



Bevil Knapp is a native of Shreveport who received a BA in Spanish and French at LSU in

Baton Rouge. Her career journey includes being a teacher in Baton Rouge, a potter in Austin,

TX, then studies at the Maine Photo Workshop in Rockport, which led to a stint as a staff

photographer at the Morning Advocate in Baton Rouge. A move to New York City followed and

work at an international photo agency preceded a staff position at The Times-Picayune

newspaper in New Orleans where she worked for five years before opening her own studio and

freelance business in the New Orleans. Her client list is a Who’s Who of both editorial and

commercial clients from the New York Times and Time Magazine to Shell Oil, Johnson and

Johnson and Honda. Bevil’s interests in preservation and coastal issues led to two large format

photography books on St. Francisville and America’s Wetlands/Louisiana’s Vanishing Coast,

both published by LSU Press. Knapp has garnered numerous awards including her cherished

2007 Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana Stewardship Award. Her work has been exhibited

throughout the Gulf South.



SAS Gallerie is the official gallery for the nonprofit organization Sanctuary Arts School (SAS).

Sanctuary Arts School & Glass Studio is a 501 (C) (3) nonprofit organization based in

Shreveport, Louisiana. SAS’a mission is to utilize glass arts as a way to heal and bring joy to

the underserved communities, providing free arts classes, workshops and lectures.