Sasha Thackaberry Honored as an Influential Woman in Business

BATON ROUGE – Sasha Thackaberry, vice president of LSU Online & Continuing Education, has been named as one of nine “2021 Influential Women in Business” by Baton Rouge Business Report. The Business Report praises each of the women being honored as powerful influencers within the community. They lead while executing a graceful balancing act between their high-pressure careers, growing families and public service.

“This is such a true honor for me, to be part of this community and to be able to contribute here to our local and statewide economic growth. As a transplant into this great state, I am always seeking to serve with an impact where I can,” Thackaberry said. “Since my time here, the support from leadership and the surrounding network has played a pivotal role in my efforts. This award, in particular, is special to me because I’ve always owed my success to my female mentors that have supported me throughout my career and personal life.”

As a leader in higher education, Thackaberry pioneers innovative learning models and the effective use of eLearning systems. This has helped her shape a strong vision for the future of education, where individuals have access to quality education through stackable learning experiences and no credit goes to waste. In just three years, she has grown LSU’s online portfolio to over 100 degrees and certificates, and enrollment has increased 70 percent year over year.

“Sasha is one of the most talented leaders with whom I have ever worked,” said Stacia Haynie, executive vice president and provost at LSU. “Her vision for LSU Online & Continuing Education has galvanized the LSU family of institutions to action and positioned LSU as a leader in the nation. She has done that in a few short years – from scratch – and in the middle of a pandemic. That she is also a delightful human being is just lagniappe.”

Haynie was a 2020 recipient of the Most Influential Women in Business.

Thackaberry continues to work hard to bring quality online education to Louisiana communities through various initiatives. Her passion for education brings about tangible results in the work she does for LSU and our state.

“Our online programs give access to people who may not have the opportunity to come to our beautiful campus,” she said. “More importantly, both individuals and employers can benefit from these programs because they offer the flexibility to be balanced with families and a full-time job.”

A luncheon for the honorees will be held next month, and the May issue of the Business Report will feature a profile of each recipient.

To see a full list of recipients, visit https://www.businessreport.com/business/business-report-announces-2021-influential-women-in-business.

