Sasi K. Penukonda, MD, Joins WK Children’s Health Specialists

Pediatric endocrinologist Sasi K. Penukonda, MD, has joined Joseph Bocchini, MD, FAAP, at WK Children’s Health Specialists in Shreveport.



A native of India, Dr. Penukonda earned his medical degree from Sri Venkateswara Medical College, University of Health Sciences at Andhra Pradesh, India. After graduation, he underwent training in pediatrics and pediatric endocrinology in the United Kingdom before completing a residency at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, N.J., and a fellowship at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center at the University of Connecticut. Prior to joining WK Children’s Health Specialists, Dr. Penukonda was on staff at Trinity Health of New England in Springfield, Massachussetts.



Within the scope of pediatrics and pediatric endocrinology, Dr. Penukonda has a special interest in treating children with diabetes, growth and hormone problems, obesity, and cholesterol.



“I believe in a holistic approach toward my patients and their families,” says Dr. Penukonda, whose treatment philosophy is to treat a patient’s symptoms as well as get an understanding of their social circumstances.



Dr. Penukonda indicates that he can more effectively treat a child with diabetes when he is clear about the child’s family and social environment and can educate family members who care for the child.



WK Children’s Health Specialists is located at 2032 Elizabeth Ave. Both doctors accept new patients and most insurance plans.