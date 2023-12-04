Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth and Score Fabulous Finds at the December Downtown Artwalk!

What goes great with art? How about warm, homemade cookies straight from the oven? On Wednesday at the December Downtown Artwalk, Candy Galore and More, Cutie Pie’s Bakery, Golden Grace Bakery, Mamacita’s Sweets & Bakery, Perfect Pair Bakery, Salt & Light Cookies, Sweet P’s Cookies, and Two Daughters Bakery will be throwing down to win the title of BEST SNOGLO COOKIE competition. You can judge with samples at each booth and then buy or place an order for some of your very own.

The Downtown Artwalk runs from 5-8 pm and is free and appropriate for all ages. You can start at artspace, 708 Texas St., and go from there. Pop into the Sunflower & Sailor vintage trailer just outside artspace to get a photo of you and your bestie in a scene of Christmas.

The Holly Trolly will be there, too, to pick you up and transport you to 12 different locations throughout downtown filled with art, exhibits, food, drink and more. Along the way, you’ll see artist-made jewelry, holiday décor, handmade knives and other cutlery, Christmas decorations, quilts, welcome mats, clothing, paintings, & pottery. Rodney Sims’ custom airbrush trailer will be set up at the Remington Suites Hotel & Spa, and while there, sample one of mixologist Louis’ two special drinks for the artwalk only – the Remington Cranberry Bramble and the Eggnog Martini!

The artwalk is always family-friendly, with only two of the locations for those 21 & up. Bring the family, grab your galpals, your bridge club, church group or best buddy and jump on our free Holly Trolley that will be making the loop of locations.

Start at any of the artwalk stops and go from there! Locations include:

Artspace/Pepito XO- 708 Texas Street|| Artists + Shopping + Food + Beverage + Cookies + Music + Exhibit

Lofts at 624- 624 Texas Street || Artists + Shopping

620 Texas Street || Artists + Shopping

Refine Design/Appli-Ks- 616 Texas Street || Shopping

Pop N’ Pizza- 500 Texas Street|| Artists + Food + Beverage

The Agora Borealis/ Sanctuary Glass Studio- 421 Lake Street|| Artists + Shopping

The Remington Hotel and Spa- 220 Travis Street || Artists + Special Artwalk Beverages

Shreve Towne Barber- 514 Crockett Street || Artists + Shopping

Uneeda Artist Lofts- 711 Milam Street || Artists + Shopping + Music + Poetry

Stray Cat- 222 Travis Street **21 and up, please || Artists + Wine Tasting

The Korner Lounge- 800 Louisiana Avenue **21 and up, please || Beverages + Art Exhibit + Reception

Remember that all on street meter parking is FREE after 5 pm and the two large parking lots at the head of Texas Street and Common Street will also be available to park free after 5 pm. For more information, go to:

www.downtownshreveport/artwalk.

We’ll see you December 6!