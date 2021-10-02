Saturday morning crash on Airline Drive claims a life

On Saturday, Oct. 2, at 6:30 a.m. Police responded to a two-vehicle wreck in the 1800 block of Airline Drive.

Upon arrival, the driver of one of the vehicles had suffered severe injuries and was transported to LSU/Ochsner Health where he was later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the other vehicle was also transported to LSU/Ochsner Health for minor injuries.

It appeared the vehicle that was driven by the deceased was headed south bound on Airline Drive, crossed over into on coming traffic and hit the other vehicle head on. Both vehicles were only occupied by the drivers.

It is unknown at this time why the vehicle crossed over into on coming traffic. Alcohol is not suspected at this time.

This Fatality Crash is open and further investigation to follow. No names are being released until family members have been notified.