Saying “Farewell” to Governor Roemer

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and deputies attended yesterday morning’s service for former La. Gov. “Buddy” Roemer, who passed away May 17 at the age of 77.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office motorcycle deputies joined with other motorcyclists from Louisiana State Police, Bossier City Police and Shreveport Police to conduct the escort from Rose Neath Funeral Home in Shreveport to First United Methodist Church Thursday morning.

Gov. Roemer was born on Oct. 4, 1943, in Bossier City. He served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1981 to 1988, and then as the 52nd governor of Louisiana from 1988 to 1992.