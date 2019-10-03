SBC Axe Throwing hosting fall tournament

Staff Reports

SBC Axe Throwing is hosting a fall tournament on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The teen tournament will start at 10 a.m. and the adult contest will begin immediately after. Players 13-17 years old and adults can register by visiting www.sbcaxethrowing.com.

“Why should adults have all the fun? Axe throwing is fun for everyone in the family,” said Tony Pesson, of SBC Axe Throwing.

Axe throwing has similar recreational benefits to bowling or darts. Friendly competition between friends and family builds bonds and great memories. This contest will test the skill of each player in a 32 bracket tournament format in each category.

Fees for this tournament are $20 per player. Positions in the tournament will be assigned on a first come, first served basis.

Each player will be given an opportunity to practice in a one 30-minute session the week before the games begin. Any additional practice desired must be booked as regular game play.

Contestants should register as soon as possible online.