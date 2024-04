Officials with the South Bossier Water System are notifying customers to prepare

for a scheduled water outage on Thursday, April 4, and Friday, April 5.



The water supply will be shut down system-wide to allow for the cleaning of the

two tanks that supply water to customers.



Residents are encouraged to prepare for the outage, which is expected to last 24-36

hours. Officials say they will begin draining the tanks tonight and that citizens will

have no problem filling jugs and tubs.