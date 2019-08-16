School board discusses replacing member who resigned in wake of steroid distribution scandal

The Bossier Parish School Board discussed Thursday choosing a new board member for Dist. 5.

The seat was vacated after member Mike Mosura resigned following his pleading guilty last week for his role in an anabolic steroid distribution scheme.

The Bossier Parish School Board will continue accepting applications through 4 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 to fill the District 5 seat. Applicants who are interested in applying must live in District 5 and meet all qualifications for seeking office.

A special meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Bossier Instructional Center, 2719 Airline Dr., Bossier City, to appoint a new Dist. 5 representative.

At that special meeting, the board will randomly draw names of candidates who applied for the seat to determine what order they are interviewed in.

Each applicant will then have three minutes to make introductory remarks, followed by board members asking candidates questions. When it is time to vote, board members will indicate their choice on a paper ballot and the person receiving the majority of votes will be appointed.

Under the unique circumstances, School Board Attorney Bob Hammonds reminded the board of the open meetings law and the requirements.

“In the open meetings law you cannot go into executive session to talk about the pros and cons of the various applicants. All of your conversations have to take place in public,” Hammonds said. “The only thing you need to make sure is that they are more than 18 years old and that they have lived in District 5 for more than a year.”

The appointed person for the Dist. 5 seat will be able to run for the permanent position in Spring 2020.

Mosura faces 10 years in prison, two years to life of supervised release and a $500,000 fine. Judge Foote set Mosura’s sentencing date for Dec. 5, 2019.