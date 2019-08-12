School Board member Mike Mosura resigns

Bossier Parish School Board member Mike Mosura has resigned from the board.

Mosura, 44, of Bossier City, pleaded guilty last week for his role in an anabolic steroid distribution scheme.

Mosura faces 10 years in prison, two years to life of supervised release and a $500,000 fine. Judge Foote set Mosura’s sentencing date for Dec. 5, 2019.

The Bossier Parish School Board is currently accepting applications through 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 to fill the District 5 seat after official notice was received by the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office it has been declared vacant.

The School Board will call a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at Bossier Instructional Center, 2719 Airline Dr., Bossier City, to interview potential candidates and appoint a replacement.

Because the unexpired portion exceeds one year, the Bossier Parish School Board will also pass a resolution calling for a special election.

Individuals interested in being appointed to fill the vacant School Board seat must reside in District 5 and meet all qualifications for seeking office. Applicants can submit their resumes to the Bossier Parish School Board, P.O. Box 2000, Benton, LA 71006-2000.

Any person the Board appoints to fill the vacant District 5 seat will be eligible to run for the permanent position in spring 2020.