School Board Names New Administrator

At Thursday night’s Bossier Parish School Board regular meeting, Bossier Parish Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey announced the new administrator in the system — a new assistant principal at Princeton Elementary.

Michelle Craig is the new assistant principal at Princeton Elementary. She thanked her family, school board members, and expressed her support for all who attend and work at Princeton Elementary.

“I promise to show my gratitude by loving my school family and always doing what’s best for Princeton. To my Princeton family, I look forward to serving as your assistant principal. I’m so grateful for this opportunity to continue to provide support and guidance for our teachers and our students. I look forward to our school becoming even better than what it is now,” said Craig.