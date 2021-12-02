School Board Takes Action to Save Nearly $2 Million

Today the Bossier Parish School Board closed on the sale of two bonds that will net taxpayers a

savings of nearly $2 million over the remainder of the bonds’ terms.



The School Board sold 2012 and 2013 bonds, taking advantage of the district’s AA- rating by

Standard & Poor’s. Bossier Schools’ bond rating is one of the highest among all school districts

in the state, resulting in robust interest in the bond sale among investors.



The high bond rating allowed BPSB to refund this bond series and refinance them at a much

lower rate, reaping a net savings of $1.93 million over the remainder of the bonds’ terms.