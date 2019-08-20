School Board to select new member for District 5 at special meeting tonight

The Bossier Parish School Board is hosting a special meeting tonight to find a new member.

Thirteen people have applied to fill the vacant District 5 seat on the board.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday to interview applicants and make an appointment. The meeting is open to the public.

The District 5 seat was vacated when Mike Mosura resigned last week after pleaded guilty Aug. 8 to a federal charge of distributing anabolic steroids. He’ll be sentenced on Dec. 5 and faces up to 10 years in prison.

The applicants are:

J. Adam Bass – Allstate Agency owner

Michael Conkle – Smith Oil Company sales manager

Barry Doyle – Loomis Armored branch manager

Holly French Hart – Bossier Parish Community College associate vice chancellor

Michael L. Howell – UPS driver

Alex Randolph Ivins, Jr. –Edward Jones financial advisor

Jennifer P. McKay – attorney with Colvin, Smith & McKay

Jonathan J. Newton – Re/Max Advantage broker/owner

Julianna P. Parks –Langley, Parks & Maxwell LLC founding and managing partner

M. Craig Ross Sr. – Electric Supply Co. president and equity partner

Barbara Rudd – former District 11 board member

Vickey Thrash – former teacher and principal

John Alan Tomasek III (Trey) – Bossier City HR director

The person selected for the seat will serve temporarily until an election is held.