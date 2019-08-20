School Board to select new member for District 5 at special meeting tonight

The Bossier Parish School Board is hosting a special meeting tonight to find a new member.
Thirteen people have applied to fill the vacant District 5 seat on the board.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday to interview applicants and make an appointment. The meeting is open to the public.
The District 5 seat was vacated when Mike Mosura resigned last week after pleaded guilty Aug. 8 to a federal charge of distributing anabolic steroids. He’ll be sentenced on Dec. 5 and faces up to 10 years in prison.
The applicants are:
- J. Adam Bass – Allstate Agency owner
- Michael Conkle – Smith Oil Company sales manager
- Barry Doyle – Loomis Armored branch manager
- Holly French Hart – Bossier Parish Community College associate vice chancellor
- Michael L. Howell – UPS driver
- Alex Randolph Ivins, Jr. –Edward Jones financial advisor
- Jennifer P. McKay – attorney with Colvin, Smith & McKay
- Jonathan J. Newton – Re/Max Advantage broker/owner
- Julianna P. Parks –Langley, Parks & Maxwell LLC founding and managing partner
- M. Craig Ross Sr. – Electric Supply Co. president and equity partner
- Barbara Rudd – former District 11 board member
- Vickey Thrash – former teacher and principal
- John Alan Tomasek III (Trey) – Bossier City HR director
The person selected for the seat will serve temporarily until an election is held.