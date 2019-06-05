School board to vote on adding positions including SRO for Benton Middle School

At the regular session Bossier Parish School Board meeting on June 6, board members will discuss multiple issues including adding additional positions in Bossier schools.

Specifically, the board will vote to approve one additional school resource officer at Benton Middle School.

The Board will also consider an approval request presented by Jayda Splillers, Principal of Bossier Parish School for Technology and innovative Learning, for an addition of a CTE Coordinator position and part-time Jump-Starts coach to aid schools and counselors in providing students opportunities to be paid through grant money.

Jump Start is Louisiana’s innovative career and technical education (CTE) program. Jump Start prepares students to lead productive adult lives, capable of continuing their education after high school while earning certifications in high-wage career sectors.