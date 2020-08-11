School lunch prices going up in Bossier Parish

At last week’s Bossier Parish School Board regular meeting, the Bossier Parish school board approved raising prices for school lunches and breakfast this coming school year.

The price for each meal will go up 10 cents. Elementary students who pay for their meals will now pay $2.10 for lunch, middle school students will pay $2.20, and high school lunches will be $2.30. Breakfast will be $1.45.

“This is to begin the process to reduce the amount that child nutrition has supplemented from the general fund. We haven’t had a meal price increase in quite a few many years,” said Karla Horton, Supervisor of Bossier Schools’ Child Nutrition.

Also during the school board meeting, Bossier Parish Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey announced four new administrators.

The new administrators include the new assistant principal at Bellaire Elementary, the new assistant principal at Apollo Elementary and the new assistant principal and principal at Parkway High School.

Shelly Bihm is the new assistant principal at Bellaire Elementary, Ashley Sanchez is the new assistant principal at Apollo Elementary, Steven Vrbka is the new assistant principal at Parkway High School and Jeremiah Williams is the new principal at Parkway High School.