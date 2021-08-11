SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH PROFESSIONS SUMMER GRADUATION

This Saturday, August 14, 2021, 59 students of the LSU Health Shreveport School of Allied Health Professions will graduate from their respective programs with a bachelor’s or master’s degree.

Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science: 2 graduates

Master of Occupational Therapy: 20 graduates

Master of Physician Assistant Studies: 36 graduates

Master of Public Health: 1 graduate

The School of Allied Health Professions at LSU Health Shreveport is comprised of seven academic programs, three post-professional residency programs for physical therapists who already hold a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree, and three specialized clinics.

Allied health professionals currently make up over 60% of all health care professionals and are involved with the delivery of health pertaining to the identification, evaluation and prevention of diseases and disorders, dietary and nutrition services, and rehabilitation among others.

According to U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, allied health professionals (AHP’s) comprise roughly half of the 20 fastest growing professions in our economy.

Occupational Therapists: predicted to experience 16% job growth in the next 8 years

Physical Therapists – predicted job growth of 18% in the next 8 years

Physician Assistants – predicted job growth of 31% in the next 8 years

Speech Language Pathologists- predicted growth of 25% in next 6 years

Healthcare remains a key sector that drives the economy in our community. LSU Health Shreveport provides a direct economic impact of $600 million in the Shreveport region. Combined with the economic impact ($2.4 Billion) of its practicing alumni, LSUHS has a total economic impact of over $3 billion on North Louisiana. More than 40% of this graduating class are staying in Shreveport/Bossier to practice. Over 70% of the physicians and allied health professionals in our community received a portion or all their training at LSU Health Shreveport.