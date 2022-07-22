School Supply Giveaway Tomorrow

SporTran, Healthy Blue Louisiana, and SPAR are hosting a public

back to school event this Saturday, July 23, from 11 AM until 1 PM at 4300 Ledbetter in Shreveport Attendees may visit with community

vendors, enjoy free snow cones, and pick up limited free school supply kits given

away on a first come, first served basis. Children must be present and accompanied

by an adult to receive their supply kit.



“Back to School time can be hectic and expensive for parents,” states SporTran CEO

Dinero’ Washington. “When Healthy Blue shared they were organizing a school

supply giveaway, we jumped at the chance to partner with them and Shreveport

Parks and Recreation for this event. These days, money does not stretch as far as it

used to. Our goal is to make the transition from summer to school easier for those

in our community who need help.”