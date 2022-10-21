Schroder announces PRAG as Bond Commission advisor

State Treasurer John M. Schroder, who serves as chair of the State Bond Commission, announced the selection of Public Resources Advisory Group (PRAG) as the commission’s Independent Municipal Advisor.

“I am confident that PRAG has the resources to provide sound financial advice that will benefit all sectors of our state’s economy and its citizens,” Schroder said. “That advice will be backed with analytics and solid experience, and I look forward to working with them.”

The Treasurer, as the Constitutional officer, state executive branch and bond commission members will rely on PRAG to provide advice on the state’s finances and debt.

Ranked as a top national municipal advisory firm, PRAG has appointed Senior Managing Director Wendell Gaertner as project supervisor and primary contact for the SBC. According to Gaertner, analysis-driven, highly technical debt modeling capabilities that lead to thoughtful advisement are among the company’s hallmark features.