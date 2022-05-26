SCI-PORT DISCOVERY CENTER CELEBRATES POKÉMON GO INTERNATIONAL DAY

Back by popular demand, National Pokémon Go Day will be held on June 4

in downtown Shreveport, with Sci-Port Discovery Center acting as the meet and greet

headquarters. Players join in the 2022 national video game character scavenger hunt where

they invoke the “gotta catch ’em all!” Pokémon slogan when trying to capture special Pokémon

characters.



This popular augmented reality mobile game has players catch as many Pokémon as possible to

then battle them in virtual reality locations called “gyms”. The player moves their character by

walking around in the physical world. Players use their smartphone GPS and clock to detect

where and when one is in the game via the Pokémon Go app.



Join hundreds of local Pokémon gamers and enthusiasts on Saturday, June 4 in downtown

Shreveport to play Northwest Louisiana’s version Sci-Port is calling “Pokémon Geaux” from 9:00

a.m. to 4:00 p.m. as they join trainers via their smartphones around the world to compete on

this special day that begins the Pokémon GO International Festival weekend. Downtown

Shreveport has one of the most concentrated areas of Pokémon stops and some may even

appear inside Sci-Port.



Shreveport’s Pokémon Geaux Fest is a celebration of friendship and community, so it’s only

appropriate that the Mythical Pokémon Shaymin, the Gratitude Pokémon, should appear

during this year’s weekend event.



Sci-Port admission will be $10 per person on this special day which includes Sci-Port, GamePort,

and the IMAX Theater (excludes Adventures of Intrigue). Complimentary bottled waters will be

available for guests while supplies last. The Center is located at 820 Clyde Fant Parkway on the

downtown Shreveport Riverfront. For information regarding hours, or special programs, call

(318) 424-3466 or visit sci-port.org.