SCI-PORT RECEIVES $25,000 GRANT FROM THE CENTERPOINT ENERGY FOUNDATION

Sci-Port Discovery Center is pleased to announce the

presentation of a $25,000 grant for regional admissions assistance through the generosity of the

CenterPoint Energy Foundation. Prior to receiving this grant, there was no means in place for schools

outside of Caddo Parish to receive admissions assistance. With the CenterPoint Energy grant,

representatives from schools located in Caddo, Bossier, DeSoto, Webster, Lincoln, Bienville and

Claiborne parish residents can now apply for admissions assistance.



According to Northwest LaSTEM Innovation Center Director and Sci-Port Grants Manager Dr. Heather

Kleiner, “This generous donation from the CenterPoint Energy Foundation represents the perfect

example of partnerships specifically designed to enhance educational opportunities through diversity

and inclusion. Approximately 2,500 students throughout the seven-parish area will be served with these

funds.”



CenterPoint Energy has been a long-time supporter of Sci-Port Discovery Center and has increased its

support upon the Center’s re-opening in 2018. On October 4 at 10 a.m., CenterPoint Energy

representatives Sam Walters, District Director and Theresa Sauls, Community Relations Lead Specialist,

presented the $25,000 check to Sci-Port Discovery Center’s Executive Director, Dianne Clark. “This

check represents all of the positives that result when community partners trust Sci-Port Discovery

Center to provide educational opportunities for our children,” said Clark.



For information about school reservations or the role of the Northwest LaSTEM Innovation Center,

please call (318) 424-3466 or visit www.sciport.org.