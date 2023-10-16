SCI-PORT RECEIVES CONTINUED SUPPORT FROM VERIZON

Sci-Port Discovery Center will provide admissions

assistance to Bossier and DeSoto Parish School students thanks to a $5,000 local community

grant from Verizon.



“This is the first time in my nine years of service that Sci-Port has received support for place-

based learning/field trips above $1,000 in parishes outside of Caddo” , exalted Heather Kleiner,

Ph.D., Sci-Port’s Region 7 STEM Center Director now working on behalf of the Board of Regents.

“We consistently receive requests for admissions assistance beyond the hotel/motel tax-

supported Caddo Parish funding, so it is exciting to be able to fulfill requests through this

grant.”



Verizon has been a long-time supporter of Sci-Port Discovery Center, especially since its re-

opening in 2018. The flames lit by Gobo lights on the exterior of the planetarium are supported

by Verizon and mimic the flames and sunspots seen on the sun itself. The remote viewing

station was also fixed by refurbishing the rooftop observatory. “Astronomy Friday”

programming, made available to school field trips, was initiated by Verizon funding. Due to its

popularity and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) alignment, the

program continued well beyond the grant, thus serving 6,659 individuals, with 5,403 being

students from over 117 school groups. In addition, Verizon sponsored seasonal exhibits

including Sno-Port, Game-Port, and sustainable gardening of Sci-Port’s new living Hydroponics

exhibit.



The Center is located at 820 Clyde Fant Parkway on the downtown Shreveport Riverfront. For

information regarding hours, IMAX® showings or special programs, call (318) 424-3466 or visit

sciport.org.