Sci-Port to host Third Annual “Clear The Shelters” event

SHREVEPORT, LA – Sci-Port Discovery Center will host their third annual Clear the Shelter event on August 13, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to help local shelters that have or almost have reached their full capacity.

Dogs and cats will be available for immediate adoption in Sci-Port’s main lobby. Participants in this year’s event include Caddo Parish Animal Shelter, Bossier City Animal Shelter, Parish Paws, The Human Society of Northwest Louisiana, and Port City Cat Rescue. Robinson’s Rescue will be on site to help new pet owners with spay and neutering appointments, and Hollywood Feed will offer giveaways for those who adopt a pet during the event.

The Clear the Shelters campaign was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5/KXAS and Telemundo 39/KXTX and dozens of area shelters that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas. It has since become a nationwide event. Since 2015, the Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign has resulted in more than a half-million pets finding new homes.

Sci-Port Discovery Center is located at 820 Clyde Fant Parkway on the downtown Shreveport Riverfront. For information regarding hours, or special programs, call (318) 424-3466 or visit sci-port.org.