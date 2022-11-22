SCI-PORT’S UPGRADED IMAX® DOME AND SNO-PORT 2022 COMING IN NOVEMBER

Sci-Port Discovery Center has exciting things happening beginning November

25 with the newly upgraded IMAX® Dome opening and Sno-Port 2022. The IMAX® Dome, the

ONLY dome theatre in Louisiana, is undergoing renovations to upgrade from film projection to

IMAX® laser technology. Visitors will enjoy a fully immersive, upgraded experience with new

lighting and sound systems.



The theatre will officially be renamed the “Goodman IMAX® Dome” to honor Sylvia Goodman

and her family. “Sylvia’s vision and tenacity resulted in the opening of the current Sci-Port

Discovery Center in 1998. With 25 years of experience providing immersive educational

experiences to our community, Sci-Port looks forward to expanding those services with the

addition of the new digital, laser-based projection system. We are delighted to recognize the

work of Sylvia and her family,” said Dianne Clark, Executive Director of Sci-Port. In addition to

the theatre upgrade, Sci-Port will open a fully renovated concession area and gift shop and

provide patrons with online ticketing options through a new point-of-sale system.



The Goodman IMAX® Dome will be the only IMAX® Dome in Louisiana and the only Dome

Theatre within a 200-mile radius. With the new projection system in place, Sci-Port will be able

to offer a more comprehensive array of movie options, including new content created

specifically for dome theatres such as Ancient Caves by MacGillivray Freeman Films. One of the

most exciting features of this upgrade is the addition of feature-length, Hollywood-produced

movie offerings. The first feature-length film to premiere in the Goodman IMAX® Dome will

be Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, opening on November 25.



Sci-Port has a full line-up of events scheduled for the holidays, beginning with Sno-Port 2022, an

interactive wintry experience that will kick off on November 25. Santa will arrive at Sci-Port on

December 17 to entertain and sit for photos while visitors create holiday versions of cocoa and

cookies. As an additional holiday treat, visitors can purchase tickets for Polar Express and are

encouraged to join the staff by coming dressed in holiday PJs!



Sci-Port Discovery Center is located at 820 Clyde Fant Parkway on the downtown Shreveport

Riverfront. For more information about the Goodman IMAX® Dome and Sno-Port 2022, visit sci-

port.org or call 318-424-3466.