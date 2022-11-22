SCI-PORT’S UPGRADED IMAX® DOME AND SNO-PORT 2022 COMING IN NOVEMBER

Sci-Port Discovery Center has exciting things happening beginning November
25 with the newly upgraded IMAX® Dome opening and Sno-Port 2022. The IMAX® Dome, the
ONLY dome theatre in Louisiana, is undergoing renovations to upgrade from film projection to
IMAX® laser technology. Visitors will enjoy a fully immersive, upgraded experience with new
lighting and sound systems.
The theatre will officially be renamed the “Goodman IMAX® Dome” to honor Sylvia Goodman
and her family. “Sylvia’s vision and tenacity resulted in the opening of the current Sci-Port
Discovery Center in 1998. With 25 years of experience providing immersive educational
experiences to our community, Sci-Port looks forward to expanding those services with the
addition of the new digital, laser-based projection system. We are delighted to recognize the
work of Sylvia and her family,” said Dianne Clark, Executive Director of Sci-Port. In addition to
the theatre upgrade, Sci-Port will open a fully renovated concession area and gift shop and
provide patrons with online ticketing options through a new point-of-sale system.
The Goodman IMAX® Dome will be the only IMAX® Dome in Louisiana and the only Dome
Theatre within a 200-mile radius. With the new projection system in place, Sci-Port will be able
to offer a more comprehensive array of movie options, including new content created
specifically for dome theatres such as Ancient Caves by MacGillivray Freeman Films. One of the
most exciting features of this upgrade is the addition of feature-length, Hollywood-produced
movie offerings. The first feature-length film to premiere in the Goodman IMAX® Dome will
be Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, opening on November 25.
Sci-Port has a full line-up of events scheduled for the holidays, beginning with Sno-Port 2022, an
interactive wintry experience that will kick off on November 25. Santa will arrive at Sci-Port on
December 17 to entertain and sit for photos while visitors create holiday versions of cocoa and
cookies. As an additional holiday treat, visitors can purchase tickets for Polar Express and are
encouraged to join the staff by coming dressed in holiday PJs!
Sci-Port Discovery Center is located at 820 Clyde Fant Parkway on the downtown Shreveport
Riverfront. For more information about the Goodman IMAX® Dome and Sno-Port 2022, visit sci-
port.org or call 318-424-3466.