Seasons & Traditions Dinner Series to Host“Backyard BBQ 2023”

Seasons & Traditions, a collaborative farm-to-table dinner series

produced by Evan McCommon of Mahaffey Farms and Chef Hardette Harris, with the

Us Up North Kitchen will present “Backyard BBQ 2023” 1-4 p.m., Sunday, May. 28th at

Mahaffey Farms in Princeton. The event will feature true southern old school barbecue

by local pitmaster Nathaniel Cosby of Big Nate’s BBQ & More.



The pork used for the bbq comes from red waddle hogs raised on the farm. The poultry

is raised ad processed there as well. The meal will also include seasonal side dishes

prepared by Chef Hardette Harris, creator of the Official Meal of North Louisiana. The

official state meal celebrates traditional foodways of Northern Louisiana.



Tickets can be purchased online at:

https://cultivate318.com/store/product/seasons-traditions-dinner-series-may-28-2023

and held at the entrance of the event.



For more information on Seasons & Traditions events, like the “Seasons & Traditions:

Dinner Series” page on Facebook.