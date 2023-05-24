Seasons & Traditions Dinner Series to Host“Backyard BBQ 2023”

Seasons & Traditions, a collaborative farm-to-table dinner series
produced by Evan McCommon of Mahaffey Farms and Chef Hardette Harris, with the
Us Up North Kitchen will present “Backyard BBQ 2023” 1-4 p.m., Sunday, May. 28th at
Mahaffey Farms in Princeton. The event will feature true southern old school barbecue
by local pitmaster Nathaniel Cosby of Big Nate’s BBQ & More.
The pork used for the bbq comes from red waddle hogs raised on the farm. The poultry
is raised ad processed there as well. The meal will also include seasonal side dishes
prepared by Chef Hardette Harris, creator of the Official Meal of North Louisiana. The
official state meal celebrates traditional foodways of Northern Louisiana.
Tickets can be purchased online at:
https://cultivate318.com/store/product/seasons-traditions-dinner-series-may-28-2023
and held at the entrance of the event.
For more information on Seasons & Traditions events, like the “Seasons & Traditions:
Dinner Series” page on Facebook.