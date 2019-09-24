Second Annual Miracle Tour to benefit local kids

CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System is hosting the third annual Miracle Tour on Oct. 5 at Haughton High School.

Miracle Tour includes bicycling routes of 14, 28, 42 and 64 miles and a 5-mile family fun ride to raise funds to benefit babies, kids and teens in the community through the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital programs at CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System.

Presented by Hand Construction, Miracle Tour offers bicycle rides catering to every cyclist with routes providing beautiful scenery of Lake Bistineau and the surrounding countryside. Registered event participants will enjoy well-stocked rest stops, support vehicles on well-marked routes, enthusiastic volunteers and an event t-shirt, all while helping local kids. Food and drinks will be provided at a post-ride celebration.

“We’re excited for a third year of raising funds through Miracle Tour to help local kids” Margo Clendenin, CHRISTUS CMNH Program Director and Miracle Tour Event Director, said. “The enthusiasm of our donors and the cycling community to support this event has truly impacted our ability to enhance programming and services for local kids! Our CMN Hospital programs at CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier are designed to help sick kids get healthy and, equally important, to help healthy kids stay healthy. We are looking forward to Miracle Tour’s continued positive impact on local babies, kids and teens.”

Last year the event attracted more than 180 cyclists and the number is expected to grow to more than 200 this year.

Riders who raise funds will receive great incentives including the official 2019 Miracle Tour jersey. Every dollar raised stays right here to support the CMN Hospital programs and the local kids they serve.

The start and end of the cycling tour is at Haughton High School, 210 E. McKinley, Haughton. Registration is $40 now through Oct. 3 and $45 Oct. 4-5. The Family Fun Ride is $15 per rider.

Great Raft Brewing is hosting a carb loading dinner on Oct. 4 for participants to pick up their packet, meet Miracle Kids, and enjoy dinner from one of the local CMN Hospital partners, Panda Express.