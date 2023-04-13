Second Annual Walkathon Honoring Cancer Survivors to be Held Saturday, May 13

LSU Health Shreveport is excited to host its Second Annual Cancer Survivorship Walkathon on Saturday, May 13. The event is led by a group of LSU Health Shreveport students in partnership with Feist-Weiller Cancer Center and the LSU Health Shreveport Office of Institutional Wellness. The walkathon was founded after medical student Tanner Ward saw a need in the community for an event that gives survivors an opportunity to practice healthy lifestyle habits while enjoying camaraderie with their fellow survivors, medical support staff, family, and friends. The event also features information on other survivorship programs and vendors with products for cancer patients.

Leading up to the May 13th event, cancer survivors are invited to attend weekly cancer survivorship walking groups to support one another in meeting exercise and health goals. The walking group meets at 9:00 a.m. every Saturday at Betty Virginia Park, deeming the weekly meetup “Survivor Saturdays.”

The walkathon will be held Saturday, May 13, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Betty Virginia Park. The event is open to all cancer survivors across the region. Proceeds from the walkathon, made possible by sponsors and the non-survivor walking fee of $30, will benefit the Wellness & Integrative Medicine Program at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Feist-Weiller Cancer Center. This program includes extensive support for Feist-Weiller Cancer Center Survivors, including resources on mind, menu, and movement to improve patient outcomes as they transition from treatment to a healthy lifestyle after cancer.

To learn more and register for the 2023 Cancer Survivorship Walkathon, visit lsuhsfoundation.org/walkathon. The event is free for cancer survivors and LSU Health Shreveport students. Anyone interested in cheering on the survivors without participating in the walk is also welcome.