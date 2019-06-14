Second arrest made in Benton homicide

A Shreveport woman is now behind bars after being arrested for her involvement in the murder of Caleb Pippenger, 31, of Benton.

Alisa Lochabay, 26, of the 2600 block of Highland Ave., Shreveport, was arrested early Friday afternoon by detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and charged with Principal to First Degree Murder and Child Desertion.

Pippenger was found by family members unresponsive around 10 p.m. March 15, 2019, lying in the front yard of his residence during a family get-together. He was pronounced deceased from a gunshot wound and detectives began investigating the incident as a homicide.

Detectives determined she was in a vehicle present at the scene of the shooting back on March 15; she also had a young child in the vehicle.

Back on May 21, S.W.A.T. members and detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested Justin C. Sepulvado, 29, of the 1300 block of Lampkin St. in Bossier City, for the murder of Pippenger.

Lochabay was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility where she faces a $290,000 bond.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are continuing their investigation.