Second dose of Pfizer vaccine being made available to those who received first vaccine at Walgreens Pharmacy

LSU Health Shreveport announced it will provide second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to individuals who received their first vaccine at a Walgreens Pharmacy. This announcement is being made due to individuals being notified by Walgreens that the second dose of the vaccine is not available.

Individuals should bring their vaccine card, ID and proof of insurance if available. Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine only (no Moderna) will be available March 3-5 at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds from 8 am to 4pm.

This large scale community vaccine clinic is made possible by LSU Health Shreveport, CHRISTUS Shreveport Bossier Health System and Willis-Knighton Health System with support from the Louisiana Department of Health, Region 7 Office of Public Health, the Louisiana National Guard and BPCC nursing students and numerous community volunteers.

