SECOND PHASE OF “LET LOUISIANA SHINE” LITTER PREVENTION CAMPAIGN LAUNCHES STATEWIDE

Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) has launched the second phase of “Let Louisiana Shine,” a statewide litter prevention campaign made possible with support from the state of Louisiana and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor.

“The first phase of the Keep Louisiana Beautiful campaign communicated that our state has a serious litter problem and is hurting our quality of life,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “This next phase encourages action and ways to prevent litter. I challenge the people of Louisiana to make changes in their daily lives to stop litter. Only when we change our mindsets and behaviors will there be a cleaner Louisiana.”

Through television, radio, billboards, and social media, the “Let Louisiana Shine” campaign offers these tips for preventing litter:

Bag your trash, tie the bag tight, and cover your bin to prevent trash from entering the environment and harming wildlife.

Keep a bag in your vehicle for garbage and dispose of your trash properly.

Check the bed of your truck to ensure it is free of trash and debris that could fly out and become litter.

When transporting large items, secure your load with tarps, nets, or tie-downs.

Whether you are hiking or boating, keep a bag with you for trash.

“We need everyone in every parish to take a stand against litter and help clean up Louisiana,” said KLB Executive Director Susan Russell. “Litter is 81% intentional, yet 100% preventable. It’s time to hold ourselves accountable and commit to implementing the changes required to improve our communities for our children and the generations to come.”

Additional litter prevention tips and facts about litter are available at www.letlouisianashine.org.

Keep Louisiana Beautiful is an anti‐litter and community improvement non-profit organization focused on achieving a clean and beautiful Louisiana through education, enforcement, public awareness, and community engagement. In affiliation with Keep American Beautiful, Keep Louisiana Beautiful is comprised of a statewide network of 40 Community Affiliates and 7 University Affiliates. Learn more at www.keeplouisianabeautiful.org.