Second Quarter Transfers Up Slightly From Last Year

For the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, the Louisiana Lottery Corporation transferred more than $49 million to the state treasury, bringing total year-to-date contributions to nearly $95.4 million. This represents an increase of more than $603,000 from the first two quarters of fiscal year 2021 and exceeds budgeted transfers by nearly $565,000.



“The Louisiana Lottery is continuing to drive up the funds we contribute to K-12 public education,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson. “This quarter’s solid finish was secured by a top-10 record Powerball jackpot with sales for the game up nearly 30% over last year.”



With revenue of $151,201,514 the Lottery’s total second-quarter state transfers were $49,099,113. Since the Lottery began operations in 1991, it has brought in more than $11.9 billion in revenue and transferred more than $4.2 billion to the state treasury.



Retailers earn 5% sales commission, plus incentives for cashing winning tickets and bonuses for selling big winning tickets. For October through December of 2021, retailer compensation totaled over $8.5 million, bringing total fiscal-year-to-date retailer earnings to nearly $16.5 million.



Last fiscal year, the Lottery began adjusting scratch-off game prize structures, increasing prize payouts, adding more higher price-point games and launching new types of games. This strategy has been well received by players, resulting in net gains for the state, and is one that continues in fiscal year 2022.



Lottery ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age. Anyone with a gambling problem, or friends of anyone with a gambling problem, is encouraged to call toll-free 1-877-770-7867 for assistance. For security purposes, players should sign the back of their tickets after purchasing.



More information on the Louisiana Lottery can be found on its website www.louisianalottery.com/about, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/louisianalottery or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/LALottery.



