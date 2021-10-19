SECRETARY ARDOIN ANNOUNCES RESCHEDULED VOTING SYSTEM COMMISSION DATE

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced today the rescheduled first meeting of the Voting System Commission will occur at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 17. The meeting will take place at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge.

“After being delayed by Hurricane Ida, I’m pleased that we are beginning this important work with a diverse group of dedicated citizens from around the state,” Ardoin said. “I look forward to hearing from experts and members of the public on how to best advance Louisiana’s voting system.”

The November 17 meeting is open to the public and will be held in the John Hainkel Senate Committee Room.