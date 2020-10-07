SECRETARY ARDOIN ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF GEAUXBOT

BATON ROUGE, La. — Today, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is announcing the launch of

GeauxBot, a virtual voter assistant created in partnership with IBM. The IBM Watson Assistant

technology grants voters access to pertinent election information such as registration deadlines,

election dates, polling locations and hours. GeauxBot is an additional resource along with the

GeauxVote mobile app and GeauxVote.com, to quickly obtain the most accurate election

information available.



“I am excited about this new feature which will help answer voters’ questions 24/7,” Ardoin said. “This is yet another way Louisiana is at the forefront of voter outreach and assistance”.



GeauxBot is accessible by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on the secretary of state website. Voters may then follow the instructions below to utilize the feature:



 Select the blue chat icon at the bottom right of the screen. A disclaimer will appear, please

read and indicate “I accept”.

 Voters will then be able to choose a topic (Voter Registration, Absentee Voting, Early

Voting, Election Day Voting) or enter a specific question into the window.

 GeauxBot will ask prompting questions related to the voter’s question and provide relevant

answers.

 Should the voter have further questions, the Elections Division telephone hotline 800.883.2805 is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



GeauxBot is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For more information about the Secretary of

State’s Elections Division, visit www.GeauxVote.com or call 225.922.0900.