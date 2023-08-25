SECRETARY ARDOIN DECLARES AUGUST 26 AND 27 A “WEEKEND OF PRAYER IN LOUISIANA”

In the midst of record-high temperatures, historic drought conditions, and wildfires raging across Louisiana, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin has declared Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27 a “Weekend of Prayer in Louisiana.”

“I implore Louisianans of all faiths and religious affiliations to join together in prayer for relief from these extreme conditions, for those who have lost their homes in these wildfires and those forced to evacuate because of them, and the brave first responders who are working around the clock to keep us safe,” Ardoin said. “Prayer is powerful, and just like they always do, I know Louisianans will come together to help those who have lost so much in these difficult days.”

Secretary Ardoin also reminds Louisiana citizens to be mindful of the statewide burn ban, and to adhere to state and local officials, as well as emergency personnel.