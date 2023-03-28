SECRETARY ARDOIN DECLARES FRIDAY, MARCH 31 “LSU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL DAY”

In honor of the LSU Women’s Basketball team’s return to the NCAA Final Four for the first time since 2008, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin proclaimed Friday, March 31 as “LSU Women’s Basketball Day” in Louisiana.

“The LSU women’s basketball team has had an incredible run, led by Coach Kim Mulkey and an amazing roster of players,” Ardoin said. “I encourage all Louisianans to wear purple and gold this Friday, March 31 to show their support for the Lady Tigers as they look to make it to the national championship game on Sunday.”

LSU’s Women’s Basketball team will be making its sixth appearance in the Final Four, and its first appearance since 2008. The Lady Tigers have a record of 32-2 so far, with players like forward Angel Reese setting the SEC single season double-double record.