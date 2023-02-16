SECRETARY ARDOIN ISSUES STATEMENT ON NEW ORLEANS RECALL QUESTIONS

Secretary Ardoin and the Elections Division have made the integrity of voting rolls their highest priority and have championed the effort to add a supplemental annual canvass period for parish registrars of voters, which passed the legislature in 2021 (HB138 by Farnum) and was later vetoed by Governor John Bel Edwards. Our office supported this effort again in 2022 (HB35 by Farnum), which passed both houses of the legislature and was again vetoed by the governor.

Parish registrars are both constitutionally and statutorily tasked with the management of Louisiana’s voter rolls. Among the many tools that are available to them are lists provided by the Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections and the Louisiana Department of Health.

There are a number of federal and state laws governing the requirements for registrars to remove a voter from the voter rolls, including matching data points for voters that moved to another jurisdiction, had a change in qualified status as a result of a criminal conviction, or have passed away.

The Secretary of State’s office maintains a policy of not commenting on active litigation and will not be offering further remarks on this matter.